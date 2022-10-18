LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has awarded a group of developers $2.3 million in damages for the 2015 Whiskey Row fire.
The jury found that Sullivan & Cozart, the contractors for the project, were responsible for the fire.
Main Street Revitalization filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the contractors. They said the contractors didn't exercise the care or skills required of a general contractor.
The jury determined that the contractors did not act with negligence.
The accidental 2015 Whiskey Row four-alarm fire started as construction was underway on several businesses planning to locate in the strip. Investigators determined the fire started from a spark caused by workers using acetylene torches and grinders to remove old cast iron piping, electrical conduits and sprinkler pipes. The sprinkler system had been taken out of service.
Thanks to the efforts of Louisville firefighters, the historic structures were saved, and the block is now home to restaurants, bars, a hotel and other businesses.
Related Stories:
- Fire crews fight flames in Whiskey Row buildings, facades will likely be saved
- Officials release cause of Whiskey Row fire
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.