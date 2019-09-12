LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal jury in Frankfort, Kentucky, has convicted Jerry Lundergan, the father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, of funneling illegal corporate contributions to his daughter's failed 2014 challenge of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell.
According to a spokesperson with the Eastern District of Kentucky/U.S. Attorney’s office, the jury convicted Lundergan and co-defendant Dale Emmons of all counts after about two hours of deliberation Thursday. The decision caps a monthlong trial in U.S. District Court.
According to previous reporting, prosecutors alleged that Lundergan funneled more than $200,000 in illegal contributions to Grimes' campaign, either by paying for campaign services directly and not seeking reimbursement or by paying costs through Emmons.
Defense attorney Guthrie True told reporters afterward that Lundergan will appeal. Emmons' attorney didn't immediately comment.
Lundergan's daughter, Alison Lundergan Grimes, was in the courtroom when the verdicts were read. Lundergan remained stoic for the verdict. Some light sobs were heard from people in the courtroom.
Lundergan was convicted of 10 counts and Emmons of six counts. Both face potentially lengthy prison sentences.
This story will be updated.
