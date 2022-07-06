LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a warehouse in Louisville's Russell neighborhood that injured three firefighters.
Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper said Wednesday that the department's Arson Bureau had completed its preliminary investigation into the warehouse fire in the 3000 block of River Park Drive around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators determined the cause to be "incendiary" based on statements from witnesses and surveillance video.
Cooper said a juvenile was arrested by LFD Arson Investigators Wednesday evening for "Arson 1 — intentionally setting fire to a structure resulting in firefighter injuries," he said in a statement.
The investigation will continue, with more witness interviews and scene exams.
The fire took nearly 100 firefighters and more than 30 firefighting tools to control. Because the warehouse was just a few blocks away from a fire station, Cooper said Tuesday that crews were able to get to the scene within a minute.
The two-story vacant warehouse was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. It collapsed sometime after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Smoke from the fire could be seen all over Louisville and from parts of southern Indiana.
Cooper said power lines fell during the fire, knocking out power for residents in the area.
One of the three injured firefighters was hurt after being shocked by a down power line. The firefighter was transported to the hospital and was conscious and alert, Cooper said.
All three were taken to a local hospital for observation. No others were hurt.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.