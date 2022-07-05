LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three firefighters were injured while battling a warehouse fire that took nearly 100 firefighters and more than 30 firefighting tools to control.
According to Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper, one of the firefighters was injured after being shocked by a down power line. The firefighter was transported to the hospital and was conscious and alert, Cooper said.
All three were taken to a local hospital for observation. No others were hurt.
Getting an update from Louisville Fire Dept about the situation in west Louisville. Crews battling a fire in the Russell neighborhood. Smoke has blanketed the entire area @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/okRVd5kpFM— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) July 6, 2022
Cooper said the call initially came in around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a reported structure fire in the 3000 block of River Park Drive. That's in Louisville's Russell neighborhood.
Multiple LFD crews are currently on the scene of a warehouse fire in the 3000 Block of River Park Drive. Please avoid the area.@WHAS11 @WLKY @WDRBNews @wave3news @840WHAS @courierjournal @SpectrumNews1KY pic.twitter.com/9wpQoYoYeQ— Louisville Fire Dept (@loukyfire) July 6, 2022
Because the warehouse is just a few blocks away from a fire station, firefighters were able to get on scene within a minute, Cooper said.
Once on scene, the 2-story vacant warehouse was already engulfed in flames. The warehouse had a "large amount of content" inside but none were hazardous.
Cooper said power lines fell during the fire, and at least one other home was touched by flames.
Smoke from the fire could be seen all over Louisville and in parts of southern Indiana. The building eventually collapsed sometime after 8 p.m.
It took crews about an hour to get the flames under control.
It's unknown how the fire started.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.