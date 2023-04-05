LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival's hole-in-one golf contest starts next week.
From April 13-21, contestants can take their best shot at the driving range at Seneca Golf Course.
Only the 10 closest shots to the hole during that nine-day span will advance to the semifinal on Sunday, April 23. Any hole-in-one will advance directly to the finals, which will be held April 25.
It is $1 per swing except for the following days, when it's 50 cents per swing:
- Senior Days (62+): Weekdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Junior Day (under 18): Saturday, April 15
- First Responders & Veterans Day: Monday, April 17
- Ladies Day: Tuesday, April 18
- College Day: Wednesday, April 19
Fifty-six people will qualify for the finals, which include four female qualifies on Ladies Day and two under the age of 18 from Junior Day.
If no one gets the shot, the closest participant will win $5,000.
