LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival's Tour de Lou welcomed hundreds of bicyclists for the ninth year on Saturday.
This year, cyclists rode through Churchill Downs and across the river to Indiana.
KDF and the Louisville Bicycling Club created the 20 mile, 35 mile or 62.1-mile courses for riders.
The course, which started and ended in downtown Louisville, included a ride through city parks and along the Ohio River. A family ride was also added to this year's event at Waterfront Park.
Cyclists were also given a virtual option.
All participants got a free t-shirt, swag bag and an invitation to a post-ride party to celebrate.
