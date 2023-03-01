LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keeneland is inviting people to apply for jobs at the track in advance of the 2023 Spring Meet.
In a news release Wednesday, the race track outside Lexington said people can apply in person or online starting Thursday. The Spring Meet runs from April 7-28.
“Everything we do at Keeneland is the result of the hard work and talent of our employees,” Keeneland Chief of Staff Kari West said in a news release Wednesday. “We are always seeking new faces who want to work in the fast-paced and innovative environment of our race meets. Not only will employees during the Spring Meet receive consistent hours, but they will gain invaluable experience. These jobs can be a good fit for people who are interested in a position that can lead to other opportunities and for those who are looking for short-term employment.”
Keeneland said most available positions require no formal training other than what employees will be paid to go through. The jobs include food and beverage service, guest services, parking, retail, security and more.
To apply online, click here.
