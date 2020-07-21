LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Tennessee-based logistics company has announced plans to open a facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Kenco Logistic Services says it will open the new fulfillment and distribution center in the River Ridge Commerce Center. The 250,000 square-foot facility will handle e-commerce fulfillment and distribution.
Kenco Logistics is the largest woman-owned, third-party, logistics company in the U.S. It operates more than 50 warehouses throughout the country.
"Jeffersonville is ideally situated for a company like Kenco Logistics to continue to grow and succeed," said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, in a written statement. "Not only do we have a great community with hard-working citizens, but we are also located in a perfect spot, within a day's drive to 75 percent of the country's markets, with three major interstates and two new bridges. The city is pleased with Kenco's decision to locate here and stands ready to assist them any way we can."
The company is not releasing the number of jobs it expects to bring to the community.
