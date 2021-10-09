LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is in the middle of a busy festival weekend with Kentuckiana Pride Festival representing the most colorful event.
The 21st annual Pride Festival kicked off Friday night with a parade through Nulu and parts of downtown Louisville that ended at the Big Four Bridge lawn at the Waterfront Park.
“I didn't get to see the parade because of school but I am glad I got to see the festival,” said Auzjah Franklin who is attending her first pride festival with her grandmother, mother and younger sister. “It's amazing and just them being here in general is more than what I need and is better than having my friends here."
More than 120 vendors were set up as musical acts took the stage as some of the city’s top drag queens and performers drew in cheers from the audience.
Last year’s event – which usually takes place in June - was canceled.
On Saturday, safety precautions were in place – attendees needed to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to get in. There was also rapid testing and a vaccination station.
“We were on the fence earlier in the year," Kentucky Pride President Rodney Coffman said. "We postponed it to October, obviously, and as they year went on they were telling us 'please have it, please have it - do whatever you have to do to make it safe.'"
Many of the 25,000 attendees came out in the pride or Halloween best – saying the weekend is all about acceptance.
“I think that is super important not only for kids coming up but also people in other parts of Kentucky who might not get that were we live,” said Mykul Valentine, who is a performer at Play, a nightclub and dance bar.
It's the family aspect organizers say has always been a goal – in a weekend of inclusivity and acceptance.
“It’s heartwarming and welcoming to see there's people like me here and I am not just the only one,” said Franklin as she purchased her first pride flag.
Performers this weekend included Tiffany, Todrick Hall, and Neon Trees. Preparations for June’s Pride Festival are already underway.
