LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckiana's weekend schedule is busy with fall festivals after a year off because of the pandemic.
Kentuckiana Pride Festival is back at Waterfront Park on Friday and Saturday.
Chad Eddings, Vice President of the festival, said there's 120 vendors planned and a list of entertainment including Neon Trees and Todrick Hall.
"This event is near and dear to me," Eddings said. "I've been involved for 21 years, so just seeing all the young people come out or to just be so excited, that's what it is for me."
The festival requires a ticket and you have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within in the last 72 hours.
"It's awesome to be back out here on the grounds and the feeling, we're still in a pandemic, but we're playing it safe, we're asking people to mask up this weekend and just do the right thing and come out and enjoy the festival," Eddings said.
A peak at the events we’re tracking… pic.twitter.com/cCYob5JaBk— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) October 8, 2021
During the Kentuckiana Pride Parade, East Market Street from Baxter Avenue to South Preston Street, South Preston Street from East Market Street to River Road will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to midnight.
On Saturday, River Road from the Lincoln Parking Lot to the Red Parking Lot, just before Witherspoon Street, will be closed from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Across the river in New Albany, Harvest Homecoming continues its week-long festival. It's one of Indiana's most attended events with food, rides, live music and a family movie night.
Louisville neighborhoods are also holding smaller fall events this week.
On Friday event, Loop Fest begins in the Belknap neighborhood. It goes from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Previously known as the Belknap Festival, this year's fall event will be on a smaller scale.
"We don't have as many artists this year, but we do have some of the same community spirit and get out and just enjoy the the neighborhood and the beautiful weather," Pat MacDonald with the Belknap Neighborhood Association said.
CycLOUvia is set for Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Bardstown Road. Bicyclists, scooters, skateboarders and pedestrians will take over a section of Bardstown Road as vehicle traffic will be closed between Grinstead Drive and Douglass Boulevard.
