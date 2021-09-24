LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CycLOUvia returns to Louisville's Highlands neighborhood next month.
Bikes, scooters, skateboards, and pedestrians are expected to take over a section of Bardstown Road, which will be shut down to cars and other vehicles between Grinstead Drive and Douglass Boulevard.
The event took a year off in 2020 because of the pandemic. This year, it's scheduled for Oct. 10. The event is all about highlighting and promoting alternative modes of transportation, and safe practices for pedestrians and bicyclists.
CycLOUvia started in 2012, and is named in honor of former Metro Councilman Tom Owen, who advocated for bicycles and pedestrians.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.