LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The wedding industry could be on the verge of its best year ever... despite COVID-19 cases surging again.
Brides and grooms-to-be visited the Mellwood Art Center to take part in the annual Winter Wedding Show. The event connects couples to a variety of wedding needs including caterers, dress and tuxedo shops, and DJs.
Some vendors say at this point in the pandemic, many people want to move forward with wedding plans despite COVID-19.
Vendors have noticed couples striving for a balance, more choosing outdoor venues or spacious halls for their big day.
"It's kind of like one year's brides jumped on another year's brides' date. So 2022 they're predicting is going to be the largest year of weddings since 1984," said Kenny Sauter, who organizes the Winter Wedding Show and creator of UltimateBridalServices.com.
"I've booked so many fall 2023 weddings already it's crazy, which is a good thing," said Louisville Chocolate Fountain owner Anne Hogue. "I'll never - after the pandemic and the shutdown - I will never complain about being busy ever, ever again."
This was the 16th year for the winter wedding show, which features local, Kentuckiana vendors.
