Kids from across the country are hoping to be crowned the next "Mullet Champion" including a 3-year-old from Kentucky.
In a report by LEX18, Tristan Bowling is from Clay County and is one of the top 100 finalists in the 2023 Kids Mullet Showdown. There are two other Kentucky kids in the finals: Anthony Oserling Jr., of Hebron and Calvin Johnson, of Fort Campbell.
His parents started growing his hair out when he was a little over a year old and he won two contests previously.
The winner gets $5,000.
Voting ends on July 24 and click here to vote for Bowling.
