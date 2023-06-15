LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky wants to expand its electric vehicle charging network, and is asking for proposals.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a news release on Thursday that the state is looking for proposals from privately-owned organizations to help the state expand its EV charging network.
Proposals are due in August, and those chosen will be responsible for constructing, owning, operating and maintaining the charging stations. The charging stations must be open 24/7 and power any non-proprietary EV model. Contracts are on a five-year basis.
“Kentucky is the electric vehicle battery production capital of the United States of America, and we are leading the industry expansion by growing jobs and building out the supply chain,” Beshear said in a news release. “This RFP and the proposals it will generate will further cement Kentucky’s status in the EV revolution by creating new infrastructure that encourages EV travel throughout the commonwealth.”
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) wants to build 37 stations along Kentucky interstates and parkways, but will need approval from the Federal Highway Administration first.
Federal regulations require EV charging stations be built on interstates and parkways first. Once those stations are in place, KYTC can build stations in other high-priority areas.
Funding for expanding Kentucky's EV charging stations will come from the almost $70 million available in the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure fund.
To learn more about the program, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.