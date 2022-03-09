LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- College athletes in Kentucky can now officially get paid for their name, image and likeness.
College athletes have been getting paid since last summer, after Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order, but he made it official on Wednesday signing a new state law in Frankfort surrounded by some of Kentucky's biggest names in sports.
"We're here today to celebrate teamwork, cooperation and the flawless execution of a game plan. Something some of the folks in this room know about a lot better than I do," said Beshear.
From the early stages of this legislation, all-stars including University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield, Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz and Bellarmine University basketball coach Scott Davenport have supported the bill.
Lawmakers said it's past time for college athletes to capitalize on the revenue they bring to their schools and fairly compensate them.
In a bipartisan effort, legislators wrapped up work on the bill Monday, and it passed the House 89 to 2.
Star studded lineup in Kentucky’s Capitol this morning. @UKCoachCalipari, @howard_rhyne, @CoachSattUofL, @UKCoachStoops, @Bellarminehoops and more join @GovAndyBeshear as he signs KY’s NIL Bill. pic.twitter.com/db8j76hj6Z— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) March 9, 2022
"These student athletes who work so hard at their sport, who can't have another job when they're in college, have the ability to control their name, image, and likeness -- have the ability to earn some extra money," said state Sen. Morgan McGarvey.
Sen. Max Wise agreed. "It allows flexibility for universities and student athletes to work together. It will provide a framework for life skills, for financial literacy."
Kentucky's law provides protection to athletes and schools and allows universities to adopt NIL-related policies for their school's athletes.
