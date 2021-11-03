LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children are next, as the U.S. approves the first COVID-19 vaccinations for the nation's 28 million kids ages 5-11.
Pediatricians' offices, pharmacies, hospitals and schools have been preparing to give the shots before the final OK from the CDC. The only authorization for kids is with the Pfizer vaccine. The FDA is still investigating whether the Moderna vaccine is safe for people 17 and younger.
The vaccine -- one-third the dose for teens and adults -- requires two shots three weeks apart. Children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully protected by Christmas.
Details are still rolling out but a number of places in Kentucky and Indiana have already opened appointments for kids to get the shot.
Walgreens will begin administering the lower dose shots Saturday, and CVS will begin on Sunday. Appointments were first opened up Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile in Louisville Norton Healthcare says parents can go to Norton Children's website to make appointments. The first appointments that are available will be for later this week.
"We do have our vaccine, we are just finalizing our plans to be able to do it. The main thing for us is to do this in a safe manner and make sure we have all the details and training with that," says Norton Medical Group vice president Craig Johnson.
The Indiana State Department of Health is setting up vaccination sites for children in Indiana's 92 counties. Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, parents can additionally schedule an appointment online for their child to receive the vaccine.
"Having a COVID-19 vaccine available to our younger Hoosiers is a game changer in terms of our efforts to keep children healthy and in school for in-person learning," state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said in a written statement.
Vaccine supplies could initially be limited in some places as shipments arrive on a staggered basis, according to the state health department. State health officials said last week that Indiana expects to receive 200,000 additional COVID vaccines intended for the state’s roughly 600,000 5- to 11-year-olds
A parent or guardian must provide consent, and children under 16 must be accompanied to the vaccination appointment by an adult. Parents are also advised to ensure in advance that they visit a site carrying the pediatric dosage, which is lower than the dosage for those ages 12 and older.
