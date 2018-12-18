LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State Farm is stepping up to be a "good neighbor" on the roads, helping stranded drivers.
The insurance company has launched a partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to help drivers stopped in their tracks by flat tires or dead batteries. It's part of a free roadway assistance program called SAFE, or Safety Assistance for Freeway Emergencies.
The SAFE patrol monitors Kentucky's busiest roads with teams ready to help drivers who run into trouble. State Farm helps offset the costs of the program.
It's expected to help with up to 40,000 incidents next year alone.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.