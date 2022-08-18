LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets.
At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
Officials said it's so bad the shelter that's usually classified as "no-kill" had to put down five dogs last week to make room. They said it's something they'll have to do again if numbers don't go down soon.
"This year is the worst year I've seen, and I have been doing this for eight years," Lanice Goodin, with the Lincoln County Animal Shelter, told LEX 18. "Right now, with the economy as is — everything so high — we had 21 owner surrenders just this month so far."
Shelter workers send many animals to rescues, but those rescues are also filling up.
