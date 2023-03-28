FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky legislature passed two bills that could lead major changes in the classroom.
One of the largest contested bills is Senate Bill 150, related to students' preferred pronouns and bathrooms assignments. The other is Senate Bill 5, that provides a clear path for parents to challenge any content in schools they think is harmful.
This year, Republican leaders in the Kentucky General Assembly vowed to address education issues.
Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, said it's about empowering parents.
"We want to improve upon communication, that families know what's going on within the school walls," Wise said.
On Monday morning, the Kentucky Secretary of State's office received Senate Bill 5. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear did not take action on it, meaning it passed into law without his signature.
Senate Bill 5 will create a statewide policy and timeline for parents to challenge any school content they think is harmful, including books.
"This unifies a process across the state for parents to object to obscene materials that their children might have access to without their knowledge," said Miranda Stovall, a supporter of Senate Bill 5.
Stovall spent 8 months challenging Gender Queer: A Memoir in two JCPS alternative schools. Her challenge was denied.
Emma Curtis agrees with those in favor of the bill, pornographic images shouldn't be accessible in schools, but said she opposes the bill's possibility for anyone who thinks simply being transgender is harmful.
"This bill would open the floodgates and allow that to happen," she said.
LGBTQ advocates were also concerned about Senate Bill 150. It allows teachers to not use a student's preferred pronouns, sets limits on teaching certain sex-related topics and requires policies ensuring students use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their biological sex.
"These are all topics and discussions that parents need to be aware of always in the upbringing of their children," Wise said.
It was widely debated, with critics of the bill calling it an attack on Kentucky residents who identify as transgender. Many area students hosted walk-outs from schools in protest to the bill.
The bill was further expanded in the final hours to restrict gender transition procedures for those under 18 to, in the words of Sen. Lindsey Tichenor, protect "children from potentially going down a course to destroy their lives."
Beshear vetoed it Friday, saying it will endanger Kentucky children.
Lawmakers would need to override it in both chambers when they return Wednesday and Thursday.
