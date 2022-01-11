LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction on Tuesday presented Gov. Andy Beshear with a check for $3.4 million, all for tornado relief efforts.
Beshear said it's the largest amount donated to the state's official Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund so far.
The Kentucky Distillers' Association and the Bourbon Crusaders organized the online auction, which has ended.
The group is still taking donations for relief efforts. To make a donation, click here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.