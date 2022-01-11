KENTUCKY BOURBON BENEFIT CHECK PRESENTATION

Organizers of the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction presented Gov. Andy Beshear with a $3.4 million check at the Capitol on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The funds will go towards the state's Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. (Photo provided by the Kentucky Distillers' Assocication)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction on Tuesday presented Gov. Andy Beshear with a check for $3.4 million, all for tornado relief efforts.

Beshear said it's the largest amount donated to the state's official Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund so far.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association and the Bourbon Crusaders organized the online auction, which has ended.

The group is still taking donations for relief efforts. To make a donation, click here.

