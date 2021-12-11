LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the worst tornado events in the history of Kentucky swept across western Kentucky on Friday night. According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, at least 70 people have died from the tornados that tore through the commonwealth.
People still remain without shelter and others also are without power. Here are some ways how you can help with the tornado relief efforts.
Online donations:
- Team Western Kentucky tornado relief fund: Beshear has established the relief fund to assist those impacted by the tornados. Visit the website online for more information.
- The Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross: They are accepting donations on their Facebook page to help victims of the severe storms. Facebook is paying for all the processing fees so 100% of the donations will go directly to the nonprofit. For more information visit their website or click here to donate to the American Red Cross.
- United Way of Kentucky: They're accepting monetary donations to support the impacted communities online.
- Rex Chapman Foundation: The former University of Kentucky basketball player is partnering with the Blue Grass Community Foundation to assist with the tornado relief efforts in western Kentucky. Donate online.
- Global Empowerment Mission: GEM Bstrong is partnering with Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC among other organizations to help the communities. Racing Louisville FC has donated $10,000 to the organization. Donate here.
- Town of Clarksville fundraiser: The town of Clarksville is raising money to support the American Red Cross on GoFundMe. Cash or checks made out to the American Red Cross can also be dropped off at the Wastewater drive-thru behind Town Hall.
- Louisville Food Trucks: The organization is accepting donations on GoFundMe to help those in Mayfield to have hot meals.
Donate supplies:
- Pritchard Community Center starting at 3 p.m. (404 S Mulberry St, Elizabethtown)
- Kentucky Cheerleading Center from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (2701 Grassland Drive, Louisville)
- Four Pegs (1053 Goss Ave, Louisville)
- Six Forks Burger (1039 Ash St., Louisville)
- Clarksville Town Hall Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (2000 Broadway St., Clarksville)
- Veteran's Club Inc.: Monday 12 p.m.-7 p.m. at Fern Creek Christian Church (9419 Seatonville Rd., Louisville)
Volunteer opportunities:
- Kentucky Emergency Management
- Kentucky Red Cross: The nonprofit is organizing volunteers at South Warren High School. (8140 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green or call 270-467-7500 if interested)
- South Warren High School (8140 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, (270) 467-7500)
- Bremen Volunteer Fire Department (51 College St., Bremen, KY 42325)
- Catalyst Church (114 Kings Dr., Mayfield, KY, (270) 356-1191)
- Bowling Green Community Action Center (171 Center St, Bowling Green, KY, (270) 782-4437)
- Gasper Brewing Company (302 State Street, Bowling Green, KY. – need volunteers to serve food)
Other ways to help:
- Taylor County Animal Shelter: 270-465=7651 or 270-932-1304 to help with abandoned animals in Taylor county area. (2175 Old Hodgenville Rd, Campbellsville)
- Jaida's Paws Rescue: They're also taking in and can hold animals until the owners can be located. (3138 Palestine Rd, Campbellsville)
- Shop Local Kentucky: The organization is creating "Kentucky Strong" T-shirts to raise funds for those affected by the tornadoes. All proceeds will be donated State of Kentucky's Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, according to a Facebook post. To purchase, click here.
