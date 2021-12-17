People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Chris Chiles, disaster response coordinator for Virginia-based God's Pit Crew, works a chainsaw on a fallen tree outside a home in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The damage and devastation in Mayfield is so severe that it could take years before the community returns to normal, said Chiles. Virginia-based God's Pit Crew, of Danville, has been aiding storm-ravaged communities for more than two decades. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)
Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear meets with residents of Taylor County after tornadoes ravaged several small towns on Dec. 11. Dec. 17, 2021.
Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear meets with residents of Taylor County after tornadoes ravaged several small towns on Dec. 11. Dec. 17, 2021.
Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear meets with residents of Taylor County after tornadoes ravaged several small towns on Dec. 11. Dec. 17, 2021.
People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Chris Chiles, disaster response coordinator for Virginia-based God's Pit Crew, works a chainsaw on a fallen tree outside a home in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The damage and devastation in Mayfield is so severe that it could take years before the community returns to normal, said Chiles. Virginia-based God's Pit Crew, of Danville, has been aiding storm-ravaged communities for more than two decades. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky’s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state has increased to 77, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.
The most recent death was recorded in Lyon County, which had not previously reported any casualties. The National Weather Service recorded at least 41 tornadoes in the Midwest on Dec. 11, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky.
As of Friday, only one person remained missing, in Hopkins County, Beshear said. He called that “incredible news” during a briefing Friday ahead of a blood drive in the rotunda of the state Capitol building.
"As we sit here almost one week to the day after the worst tornado disaster the state has ever seen, we are digging out," said Gov. Beshear. "Yes, we are down. Yes, we are hurting, but we are not defeated and we are not broken. Together, we will dig out; together, we will clean up; and together, we will rebuild both structures and lives."
1 of 50
TORNADO - BOWLING GREEN - WHISPERING HILLS - 12-13-2021 4.jfif
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Search and rescue crews at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.jpeg
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Spc. Brett Hornback
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Spc. Brett Hornback
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Spc. Brett Hornback
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
Spc. Brett Hornback
TORNADO RESPONSE - KY AIR NATIONAL GUARD - DVIDS 12-12-2021 4
Kentucky state flag rescued from the ruble of the courthouse in Mayfield, Ky.
Spc. Brett Hornback
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
A refrigerator wedged in a tree in Dawson Springs, Ky. on Dec. 12.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Mayfield, Ky. aerial damage.jpeg
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Search and rescue crews at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory.jpeg
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Mayfield tornado courthouse 12-14-21 (5).jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Mayfield tornado courthouse 12-14-21 (3).jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Mayfield tornado courthouse 12-14-21 (2).jpg
Tornado damage at Mayfield, Ky. courthouse on Dec. 14.
Mayfield tornado courthouse 12-14-21.jpg
Tornado damage at Mayfield, Ky. courthouse on Dec. 14.
Mayfield, Ky. tornado damage 12-14-21 (2).jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Mayfield, Ky. tornado damage 12-14-21.jpg
Tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
Scott Reynolds live in Mayfield, Ky. - 12-14-21.jpg
Scott Reynolds live in Mayfield, Ky. on Dec. 14.
More than 1,300 state workers and Kentucky National Guard members have been mobilized to areas hit by the storms, which cut a 200-mile path through Kentucky. The mission for the Guard is shifting from search-and-recovery to helping law enforcement prevent looting.
Beshear traveled to Taylor County Friday afternoon to see damage first-hand, as volunteers descend on the area to clear rubble and help residents find resources they need.
"Having that many other people out there in this community, around this community, and around this country stepping up for us. Right. For us. The whole world is trying to help Kentucky right now, and as hard as it is to understand why us, it's pretty special how people are treating us," Beshear said.
The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has so far received $18.39 million. To make a donation, click here.
More than 600 people displaced by the tornadoes are being housed at seven Kentucky state parks. Nearly all seven state parks are at capacity.
U.S. President Joe Biden visited Kentucky Wednesday and announced the federal government will cover all recovery costs for the first 30 days.