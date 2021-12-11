MAYFIELD, Kentucky (WDRB) -- The early morning light revealed utter devastation in the western Kentucky town of Mayfield, after a night of storms and possible tornadoes.
Drone video showed several buildings severely damaged, with debris strewn everywhere.
WDRB's Travis Ragsdale tweeted that the town was "basically gone," with "just about every building destroyed."
Town center of #Mayfield is basically gone. Just about every building destroyed. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/AarC3DHyFM— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) December 11, 2021
Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news conference early Saturday that more than 50 people may have died after powerful tornadoes moved through Kentucky overnight.
"We have deaths in multiple -- possibly many -- counties," Beshear said, adding that the hardest hit county appears to be Graves, where the city of Mayfield was devastated. "A roof collapse at a candle factory has resulted in mass casualties." Beshear said about 110 people were working in a candle factory that was hit by a tornado, and the death toll "is in the dozens."
This story will be updated.
