LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news conference early Saturday that more than 50 people may have died after powerful tornadoes moved through Kentucky overnight.
"We have deaths in multiple -- possibly many -- counties," Beshear said, adding that the hardest hit county appears to be Graves, where the city of Mayfield was devastated. "A roof collapse at a candle factory has resulted in mass casualties." Beshear said about 110 people were working in a candle factory that was hit by a tornado, and the death toll "is in the dozens."
Beshear declared a state of emergency about midnight in multiple Kentucky counties. He has also activated the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police to assist. So far 181 soldiers and airmen have already been mobilized, including search, extraction and debris clearing crews, with more to come. Beshear two tractor-trailers filled with water are headed to western Kentucky.
"This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history, and some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put in words," Beshear said. He said he believes this event is "the single most severe, certainly tornado event in our history, and I believe likely our most deadly."
Counties with likely damage and debris include: Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Marshall, Lyon, Caldwell, Hopkins, Ohio, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Spencer, Shelby, Christian, Logan, Warren, Edmonson, Taylor and Marion.
"We believe the death toll for this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians, probably end up closer to 70-100 lost lives."
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said "this tornado event may surpass the 1974 super outbreak as one of the most deadly in Kentucky's history."
Dossett said rescues and search efforts were ongoing, even before the storms were over.
Dossett said the "track for the tornado is over 200 miles, just in Kentucky, and it may eclipse the 1925 record tri-state track for the longest tornado." He said the tornado originated in Arkansas, then moving through Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky. "It is a significant, massive disaster event."
"This is going to be some of the worst tornado damage we've seen in a long time," Beshear said in a Twitter video. He also said he will personally visit the areas affected as soon as it is safe to travel.
Tornado warnings were declared in multiple locations, and there were several confirmed tornadoes overnight including one about 2 a.m. seven miles west of Taylorsville, Kentucky. Beshear said at least four tornadoes touched down in the state, and that Dawson Springs was also hit hard.
In southwest Kentucky, "twin tornadoes" were reported about 2:20 a.m. near Bowling Green. Warnings were also declared at about the same time in Hart, Edmonson, Barren, Metcalfe, Warren, Butler Counties.
Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green says emergency crews were assessing significant storm damage there but no injuries were immediately reported.
Emergency crews are assessing significant storm damage in the Bowling Green area. WKU is in contact with all residential staff, and no injuries are reported on campus at this time.— Western Kentucky University (@wku) December 11, 2021
A likely tornado with an estimated 102 mph winds was spotted on radar by WDRB meteorologists just after 3 a.m. near Hardyville, Kentucky, as the storm tracked toward Green County.
Severe weather and tornadoes in the overnight hours are extremely dangerous because many people are asleep, and tornadoes shrouded in darkness and heavy rain are nearly impossible to see.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield released a statement about 12:30 a.m. Saturday that said it was responding to a severe tornado event across multiple counties in western Kentucky. The release said there is significant damage reported. Several buildings collapsed in Mayfield, said Sarah Burgess, a trooper with the Kentucky State Police. Burgess said authorities worked to clear trees and power lines from roads in order to begin assessing damage.
Photos posted to social media from Mayfield showed uprooted trees, a courthouse steeple sheered off and business windows blown out in the storms.
This is a developing story that will be updated, as information comes into the WDRB Newsroom.
