LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell is vowing to do what it takes to help tornado victims in the Commonwealth rebuild.
"It's absolutely devastating," he said. "We probably lost more people in Kentucky than any of the other six or seven states where this tornado ripped through."
In a phone conversation with WDRB's Chris Sutter, the senate minority leader said he believes Friday night into Saturday morning may have been the worst tornado outbreak the state has seen.
"The only thing coming close to it, in terms of devastation, would be the one that hit Louisville, in Jefferson County, in the 70s," McConnell said.
The senator said Saturday, he'd been in touch with U.S. President Joe Biden, the director of homeland security, and the mayor of Mayfield, Ky. He said FEMA is on the ground helping with rescue and recovery.
"We're resilient and we'll come back," McConnell said. "It's a devastating loss, but we'll get through it and we'll come back bigger and better than ever."
