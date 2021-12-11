LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After tornadoes ripped through Kentucky overnight, resulting in at least 70 people dead, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday.
Biden told Beshear that FEMA and other federal agencies will provide assistance to impacted communities, according to a tweet from the White House.
President Biden spoke with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear this morning to express his condolences for the lives lost and the devastation that Kentucky experienced as a result of the extreme weather that impacted multiple states overnight.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 11, 2021
The U.S. President and Kentucky Governor "agreed to stay in contact throughout the day as search and rescue operations and damage assessments are ongoing."
Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett said "this tornado event may surpass the 1974 super outbreak as one of the most deadly in Kentucky's history."
Dossett said rescues and search efforts were ongoing, even before the storms were over.
Dossett said the "track for the tornado is over 200 miles, just in Kentucky, and it may eclipse the 1925 record tri-state track for the longest tornado." He said the tornado originated in Arkansas, then moved through Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky. "It is a significant, massive disaster event."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.