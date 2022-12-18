LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of families lined up for toys and bicycles at a holiday event hosted at the Kentucky College of Barbering on Sunday.
Jermaine Sutton, also known as "Dino the Barber," said sponsors, coworkers and customers brought in toys and donations for the giveaway event.
"The reason we do it is because the way the economy is going right now, it's just got to be hard for a single parent or any parents who have to figure out a way to get toys for kids," Sutton said. "Some people might be missing out on a bike or a special toy."
Bicycles were given away and children also had the chance to take photos with Santa Claus. On Sunday, 20 bicycles were given away and every child under the age of 13 received a toy.
"Seven years ago, we started out with two bikes and maybe 400 toys, this year we had like 20 bikes and over $1,000 of toys," Sutton said. "The kids, when they see Santa's face, they just light up. Also with the toys they get excited, and the bikes they get to ride home with, and the joy that the parents have."
Any toys that were left over will be saved for families who weren't able to attend the event on Sunday.
The barbers stepped in after hearing the Salvation Army was short-staffed on barbers this year, so they wanted to help. Sutton said Kentucky College of Barbering wants to give back whenever it can help the community.
"My grandmother always told me, 'if you have a gift, give a gift,' so if you have a gift reach out to somebody and they don't mind to give you the extra toy, the extra smiles to give a family, why not do it?" Sutton said.
The Kentucky College of Barbering also holds an annual back-to-school event every August, giving away backpacks and school supplies for children preparing for class.
