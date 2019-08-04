LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of barbers in west Louisville made sure kids had what they need to head back to school, but took their efforts one step further.
The Kentucky College of Barbering hosted its 4th annual backpack and haircut giveaway Sunday. More than 100 kids came out to get school supplies and a fresh new look.
"If we give a free haircut, a backpack and a majority of stuff that's on the list, the parents can mainly stay focused on the uniform, the school clothes," Barber and event co-organizer Jermaine Sutton said. "And at the same time it's not a big stress on the parent."
Everything passed out to the kids came from strong community support.
"It came from the community," Sutton said. "You know, we had people come to the barbershop dropping off backpacks, dropping off donations."
It's one of many back to school events helping local kids get ready for a new school year, but organizers say this event also helps to instill confidence in the children.
"It's the personality change," Sutton said. "A person gets a fresh haircut a nice hot towel, it's a whole look. It changes the whole demeanor of a person's outlook."
About a dozen barbers donated their time Sunday to try to make a difference.
"It feels good to me," Sutton said. "It feels good to see a smile. It feels good to hear somebody say thank you. And it don't take much... thank you, two words, that's all it takes."
Organizers say the event is a small gesture the help prepare these kids for a bright future.
"We might be cutting a doctor's hair, we might be cutting an attorney's hair, we might be cutting the next congressman, the next judge, the next mayor... and it all starts with a smile and a haircut," Sutton said.
The organizers also host a Christmas gift giveaway, which they plan to do again this year.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.