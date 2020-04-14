LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Colonels have donated $1 million to the Team Kentucky fund, to help those who are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kentucky Colonels General Hal Sullivan said the board of trustees approved the $1 million dollar donation from the organization's trust fund.
Executive Director Sherry Crose said, "As the COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we’ve dealt with, Kentucky Colonels want to stand up and assist now."
"We looked at distributing the $1 million through community foundations, but our trustees decided to take a leadership position by contributing to Team Kentucky Fund to best deliver direct financial assistance to the whole commonwealth as quickly as possible," Crose said.
The Team Kentucky Fund is overseen by the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear thanked the Kentucky Colonels for their donation Tuesday and said it was largest yet.
"This generous donation will help Kentuckians with rent, utilities and other needs after they have had their lives turned upside down by this devastating epidemic," Beshear said. "I have said repeatedly, we will get through this together, and the Kentucky Colonels are making that journey easier for some struggling Kentuckians.”
