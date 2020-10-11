LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Voters across Kentucky will soon have the opportunity to vote in-person ahead of the Nov. 3 election when a period of early voting begins on Tuesday.
Sunday meant work, not rest, for the staff of the Jefferson County Clerk's Office. At its Election Center on West Ormsby Avenue, workers tediously addressed envelopes and stuffed ballots inside them as they whittled away at the 43,795 remaining requests for mail-in ballots by voters across Louisville. As of Sunday morning, 132,787 had been mailed to voters so far.
“They've worked hard. They're very conscientious," Nore Ghibaudy, a spokesman for the clerk's office, said of his colleagues. “They want to make sure that they do the best job and that everything gets to the right place and people get the right ballots."
However, the work is far from over for Ghibaudy and election workers across the state, because the focus will soon shift to early voting. Early voting begins in Kentucky on Tuesday.
"There's been a lot of interest in this election, and I think that there will be a lot of people that show up early to cast their votes," said Ghibaudy.
In Louisville, registered voters can cast their ballots at four locations between Tuesday and Nov. 2:
- Kentucky Exposition Center: 937 Phillips Lane - Fairgrounds North Wing. Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Oct. 13 through Nov. 2.
- KFC Yum! Center - Foyer: Main & second streets. Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Oct. 13 through Nov. 2.
- Kentucky Center for African American Heritage: 1701 West Muhammad Ali Blvd. Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Oct. 13 through Nov. 2.
- Louisville Marriott East - Commonwealth Ballroom: 1903 Embassy Square Blvd. Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Oct. 13 through Nov. 2.
Voters can also drop off mail-in ballots at those locations and the County Clerk Election Center at 701 W. Ormsby Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday from now through Nov. 2.
Oldham County
Sojourn Church North: 12001 W. Hwy 42, Goshen, KY 40026
- Oct. 13 - 17
- Tuesday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Wednesday & Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Thursday 8 a.m. - 6 a.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
South Oldham Government Center: 6710 W. Hwy 146, Crestwood, KY 40014
- Oct. 19 - 24
- Monday, Thursday & Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Tuesday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wednesday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Oldham County Clerk's Office: 100 W. Jefferson St., La Grange, KY 40031
- Oct. 13 - Nov. 2
- Monday, Wednesday & Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Tuesday 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Thursday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Hardin County
Hardin County Clerk's Office: 150 N. Provident Way, Suite 103, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturday 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Nelson County
Nelson County Library: 201 Cathedral Manor, Bardstown, KY 40004
- Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Thursday 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Shelby County
Stratton Community Center: 215 Washington St., Shelbyville, KY 40065
- Monday - Friday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Bullitt County
Paroquet Springs Conference Center: 395 Paroquet Springs Dr., Shepherdsville, KY 40165
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Spencer County
Old Vocational Building: 80 E. Main St., Taylorsville, KY 40071
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Henry County
Henry County Clerk's Office: 27 S. Property Rd. New Castle, KY 40050
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Grayson County
Grayson County Courthouse: 10 Public Square, Leitchfield, KY 42754
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturday 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Larue County
Larue County Courthouse: 209 W. High St., Hodgenville, KY 42748
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Trimble County
Trimble County Courthouse: 30 HWY 42 E., Bedford, KY 40006
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Meade County
Meade County Board of Election Building: 516 Hillcrest Drive, Suite 10, Brandenburg, KY 40108
- Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Breckinridge County
Courthouse (Basement): 208 S. Main St., Hardinsburg, KY 40143
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Carroll County
Carroll County Clerk's Office: 440 Main St., Carrollton, KY 41008
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Locations for other counties, and other useful information, can be found at the Secretary of State's website.
Ghibaudy, meanwhile, says reviewing a sample ballot is a way to make early voting more efficient when it begins on Tuesday.
