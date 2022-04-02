LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville is exactly five weeks away from the Kentucky Derby but the fun is already underway – and dozens of neighborhoods got a sneak peak of the famed Pegasus Parade.
Saturday the ribbon was cut just before 10 a.m. to kick off The Kentucky Derby Festival Zoeller Pump Company Touring Parade, which made stops in 30 neighborhoods around the city.
The parade is a sample of what attendees can expect during the main parade, which has been canceled during the pandemic.
“When people couldn't come to us, we took our product out to the community and we learned what a great way to preview some of the things and the excitement that is all about spring,” said KDF President and CEO Matt Gibson.
More than a dozen entries included a trolley with the KDF Royal Court, several large balloons including a Smurf, the famous gold Pegasus, Daniel Tiger, and a dinosaur.
After starting from the Kentucky Expo Center, the parade made its way through the neighborhoods including the Highlands, Germantown, Okolona, and Shawnee.
Throughout the route, people sat in front of their porches or in nearby parking lots for the 15 mph parade to go by — complete with sirens, honking, and plenty of waving.
“We were behind it so I was like 'Let's just go way out where I know it's going to turn around,’” said Laura Roth, who attended the parade with her daughter June. “We have been sitting here for about two hours."
Once the group made a quick stop at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, a welcoming crowd was waiting with noise makers and cheering.
“We learned last year that the community really enjoyed us bringing the parade to their neighborhoods, so we figured we continue that tradition to kind of through a snapshot of what we are getting ready to do — a kick off to the Derby festival,” said Gibson.
The full-sized Pegasus Parade is on a weekend this year, so even more people can attend. The parade will take place through downtown Louisville on Sunday, May 1.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.