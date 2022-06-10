LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum needs your help naming its new ambassador.
The two-year-old roan colored miniature horse was taken in by Meaningful Menagerie Animal Assisted Therapy & Rescue and given to the museum when he was five months old, according to a news release.
Now the Kentucky Derby Museum will be its new permanent home.
The public can submit name suggestions by CLICKING HERE. Museum staff will then select a winning name and announce it at the Stable's Grand Reopening on June 17. The Stable has been closed to the public for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, retired Thoroughbred racehorse Rita's Partner will also take up residence in the Museum for a short time time, joining the new mini horse in the Museum Stable next week.
Visitors do not need a Museum ticket to see the live exhibit: it's free to visit during normal Museum business hours.
