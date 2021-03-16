LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring Break is almost here -- and the Kentucky Derby Museum has a special offer for kids who need a break from remote learning.
According to a news release, kids can horse around for free at the museum during Spring Break. Specifically, children aged 14 and younger will get free admission from March 27 to April 3.
Families can learn about every Derby winner, see some stylish outfits and even play Derby trivia.
They can also take a historical walking tour of Churchill Downs, experience "The Greatest Race" in the museum's 360-degree theater and take part in a scavenger hunt.
Families will also get a 10 percent discount on regularly priced merchandise in the Kentucky Derby Museum Store.
A parent or guardian must be present with the children at all times.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.