LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With fall break around the corner, the Kentucky Derby Museum is offering a special deal for children during their time off.
The museum is offering free admission for children 12 and under on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 20.
Museum officials say the time period will allow for children in southern Indiana and the Greater Louisville area to take advantage of the deal.
All children and adults over 13 years old will be required to buy a ticket, which start at $14.
Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.