LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In celebration of Bourbon Heritage Month, the Kentucky Distillers' Association released a new brand.
Branded as "Kentucky Bourbon" with an official slogan, "The Proof is Here®," was announced Monday by the Kentucky spirits association that was founded in 1880.
"Throughout time, there are certain brands that are inextricably linked with their homeplaces," Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers' Association, said in a news release. "Kentucky is the birthplace of bourbon, synonymous with whiskey excellence and elegance, and that will never change."
According to a news release, the brand will feature a new logo, website and digital campaigns intended to reach consumers and industry audiences.
The bourbon industry generates more than 20,000 jobs in Kentucky, while global exports have surpassed more than $500 million a year.
