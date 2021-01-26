LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace Distillery managed to make the most of a challenging year.
The family-owned company in Frankfort, Kentucky, reported more than 145,000 visitors in 2020 to its distillery that dates back to 1775.
While a four-month closure for public visitation at the onset of the pandemic and limited number of guests thereafter slowed the annual total of visitors, the distillery remained operational as an essential business.
Buffalo Trace started hand sanitizer production when the COVID-19 pandemic began, creating about 1.1 million gallons for healthcare, government and retail usage.
With an expanded visitors center, the distillery held tours and tastings while increasing sanitation, mask-wearing and social distancing.
“As soon as the pandemic hit we got to work making modifications in order to be able to reopen safely and really create a comfortable environment for our guests,” Homeplace Development Director Meredith Moody said. “Our sincere thanks goes to the thousands of visitors, from across the country, who have felt confident in our safety protocols and chose to visit Buffalo Trace Distillery since we reopened.”
It's the first year the distillery didn't set a new record for in-person visitation since 2010.
“With the many challenges 2020 brought to all of us, we are thankful to have seen such robust visitation, and even year-over-year growth around the holidays,” Moody said. “We are encouraged by the visitation we have experienced since reopening and look forward to welcoming more visitors to the Distillery in 2021.”
