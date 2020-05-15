LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Area schools will have to decide when it's safe for students to return to school and what that will look like. To help districts, the Kentucky Department of Education released some guidance Friday.
"We understand that this year's been extremely rough for them, particularly the last couple of months," said KDE Chief Communications Officer Toni Konz Tatman.
The early guidance is meant as a starting point for districts as they begin conversations about reopening. The guidance from KDE will likely change as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses and new information becomes available throughout the summer.
"We're constantly going to be looking at this document and updating it and providing different scenarios," Konz Tatman said.
KDE is encouraging schools to prepare for three opening possibilities based on the risks of students contracting COVID-19.
Under the early plan, schools would open in July, and the school year would end earlier. Under a traditional start, schools would follow their regular routines and schedules. Under a late start, schools would open in late September or early October.
"These are just three things that we looked at to give them options," Konz Tatman said.
KDE also wants school districts to consider four schedule models, to provide flexibility for students and staff if the COVID-19 pandemic is still an issue.
Students could attend school on alternating patterns, such as A and B days, a.m./p.m. patterns or alternating weeks.
Another option would allow parents to choose whether their kids attend school in person or virtually. Classes would be live-streamed for the students at home.
In a hybrid model, students would be sorted into two groups that alternate time in the building and time at home. A fully online option could also be possible.
Districts and local school boards will ultimately make the decision that's best for them.
"What might be good in Jefferson County, may not work in Bullitt County," Konz Tatman said.
Districts will also consider a long list of questions provided by KDE which is focused on balancing safety with the quality of the education schools can provide.
"We want to make sure that all of our students are safe, we want them to feel safe, and we want our parents and our families to feel confident and safe when sending their children to school," Konz Tatman said.
