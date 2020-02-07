LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elementary school student in Bowling Green, Kentucky, has a rare case of typhoid fever.
Warren County School leaders said they were notified of the case late Tuesday. A letter was sent home to parents advising them to be on the lookout for symptoms of fever and stomach pain.
Typhoid fever can be spread through contaminated sewage getting into what you eat or drink. You can also get it from eating or drinking after someone who has it.
It is treatable with the right antibiotics.
"At this time, findings indicate a low risk of salmonella typhi exposure to others," said Layne Blackwell, a regional epidemiologist. "Therefore, there was no current recommendations warranted for the community."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most people diagnosed with typhoid fever in the U.S. traveled to places where it is more common, such as south Asia.
It's not clear, however, if that is the case with that patient confirmed in Bowling Green.
