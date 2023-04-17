LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear released his 2022 tax returns and 2022 Statement of Financial Disclosure for the sake of transparency.
According to a news release Monday, Beshear has released his tax returns for seven straight years. He encourages all constitutional officers and legislative leaders to do so.
"Throughout my entire time in elected office, I have worked hard to be transparent with Kentuckians and to earn their trust," Beshear said in a news release. "All public officials should work to earn the public’s trust and to demonstrate that their only interests are what’s best for the people of the commonwealth. This used to be expected. Now, sadly, it’s the exception."
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is the only other statewide elected official to release their returns in the last seven years, according to a news release.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.