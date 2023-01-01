LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning.
At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County.
Riley Dove was born at at Baptist Health Louisville at 2:49 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 5.5 ounces.
The baby girl's parents, Nicole and Derrick, were excited to welcome their bundle of joy into the world in a new year, a hospital spokesperson said.
Also in Louisville, University of Louisville Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 3:09 a.m. Sunday. Azrael Lee Boaz Prada was born weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 19 inches long.
"It is our privilege to work with families during one of life's most special times—the birth of a new baby. The arrival of the first little one in the New Year is especially anticipated," Lisa Bunnell, manager of labor and delivery at UofL Hospital's Center for Women and Infants, said in a news release Sunday. "Congratulations to all our New Year's babies."
In Hardin County, parents Lauren and Gabe welcomed their daughter, River Aubrey, at 2:08 a.m. Sunday, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measuring 21 inches at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Baptist Health said the family has "much to look forward to in what promises to be a very Happy New Year.
