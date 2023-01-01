River Aubrey was the first baby born in 2023 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, at 2:08 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, weighing seven pounds, nine ounces and measuring 21 inches. The hospital said parents Lauren and Gabe have "much to look forward to in what promises to be a very Happy New Year." (Baptist Health Hardin photo)