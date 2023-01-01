LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning.
Riley Dove was born at at Baptist Health Louisville at 2:49 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 5.5 ounces.
The baby girl's parents, Nicole and Derrick, were excited to welcome their bundle of joy into the world in a new year, a hospital spokesperson said.
But baby Riley wasn't the only Kentucky baby born early in the new year.
Parents Lauren and Gabe welcomed their daughter, River Aubrey, at 2:08 a.m. Sunday, weighing seven pounds, nine ounces and measuring 21 inches at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Baptist Health said the family has "much to look forward to in what promises to be a very Happy New Year.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.