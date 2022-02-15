FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) – A bill requiring an armed school resource officer (SRO) on every campus passed in the Kentucky House.
Currently, under state law, schools are supposed to have an armed SRO at every school, if funding and personnel are available.
House Bill 63 aims to offer more guidance on the “School Safety and Resiliency Act,” and most Kentucky House representatives are on board.
“It’s just a great new step to achieve what the original senate bill 1 wanted all the time and that is safety in our schools," the bill's sponsor, Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-Louisville, said.
House Bill 63 states at least one school resource officer should be placed at each campus. It also dictates that schools who can’t afford SROs, or don’t have enough qualified personnel, would need to meet with the state school marshal to come up with a plan to fulfill the goal as best as possible.
“It’s not a fantasy, it doesn’t say day one we’re all going to have armed guards," Rep. Jerry Miller, R-Eastwood, said. "That’s why SB1 was worded the way it was, and this bill clarifies that language and puts us on a better path.”
Some representatives pointed out that, while Bratcher said during the discussion it’s not an unfunded mandate, the way the bill is written currently, the state would not supply funding for SROs.
"House Bill 63 is the first step to get it funded," Bratcher said. "We got to know why, and which schools don't have the funding, before we just throw money at it. Let's take our time, do this step, and in time we'll get all these schools funded for safety."
"We have the money to do this as a pilot project to fund what we need for our local schools ... so folks I think we're missing a couple steps here," said Rep. Joni Jenkins, D-Shivley. "If we really believe that this is what we need in every school in the commonwealth, we need to put our money with our mouth is and we need to make sure it's budgeted."
Many in opposition also believe it should be up to each district to decide how they fulfill the current law. Arguing in some districts, between funding and officer shortages, the requirements are unrealistic.
“To have 160 SROs in Jefferson County would be approximately $11.5 million. So we have limited resources and limited potential staff," Rep. Tina Bojanowski, D-Louisville, said.
There was also a fundamental disagreement on whether students would feel safer or uncomfortable having an armed officer in the school.
"I acknowledge that SROs may make some students feel safer, but we need to acknowledge SROs make other students feel less safe," said Rep. Lisa Willner, D-Louisville.
"Truly, I felt safer knowing and SRO was there. Not only do they protect students, they were also part of our community, they made relationships and helped with community relationships," said Rep. Samara Heavrin, R-Leitchfield, speaking to her own experience as a student growing up.
Ultimately, the bill passed in the House 78 to 17. It will now head to the Senate.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.