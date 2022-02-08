FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky school districts will need to consult with the state's school security marshal if they cannot have resource officers on every campus under a bill passed Tuesday by the House Education Committee.
House Bill 63, sponsored by Louisville Republican Kevin Bratcher, passed the committee on a 16-3 vote. Democrats Tina Bojanowski, Attica Scott and Lisa Willner, all from Louisville, voted against the bill.
The legislation offers school districts "more guidance" on the School Safety and Resiliency Act, which directs school districts to assign at least one armed school resource officer to every school, Bratcher said. The intent of that law, he said, was to have school resource officers inside schools.
School districts would be required to report to Kentucky's school security marshal if they cannot have officers on every campus and develop plans to address such shortages under HB 63.
Rep. Tina Bojanowski, D-Louisville, said she felt that HB 63 "directly" targeted Jefferson County Public Schools, which has been without resource officers since the 2019-20 school year. The Jefferson County Board of Education passed a $7.3 million security plan by a unanimous vote Jan. 27 that has a team of 30 armed safety officers patrolling schools in geographic zones primarily from their vehicles.
HB 63 could greatly increase the scope of the JCPS security plan, which Bratcher called "a great first step," over time. Bratcher acknowledged that districts face problems finding enough officers to cover every school and finding enough money to pay them.
Funding for school resource officers will come from districts' coffers "unless the district can't afford it," Bratcher said.
"They go to the (school security marshal) and they develop a plan to get them there, and if they can't get there, they can't get there," Bratcher said. "This is not an unfunded mandate."
Forty-three percent of Kentucky schools had school resource officers assigned to them, according to the 2020-21 annual report from Kentucky School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox's office.
