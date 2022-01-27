LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education created and funded new school security positions Thursday.
The board passed a nearly $7.3 million projected budget for the program and approved new job descriptions and organizational charts for school security administrators and officers on a unanimous vote during a special meeting Thursday.
Of that budgeted amount, $6.5 million has been earmarked for salaries and benefits for 66 school safety administrators, 15 school safety officers, 15 reclassified school security monitors and five district security officers.
The proposed budget only includes pay increases for school security monitors and district security officers, not their full salaries.
Talks of creating an internal security team at JCPS rekindled in recent months after the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined previous meetings on the divisive subject. The only attendees at Thursday’s meeting were Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim, JCPS employees, hired security officers and members of the news media.
JCPS has been without school resource officers since before the 2019-20 school year, when Louisville Metro pulled 17 LMPD officers from the district’s SRO program in response to budget cuts and a split school board did not approve contracts with other local law enforcement agencies for 11 officers.
The district’s plan calls for the assignment of school safety administrators, who will earn $74,514 annually, to every middle and high school and two to every assistant superintendent at the elementary level. Those working in middle and high schools would report to principals.
The Academy @ Shawnee, Marion C. Moore School, Iroquois High, Doss High, Valley High, Stuart Academy and Robert Frost Sixth-Grade Academy are among 12 schools slated for two safety administrators each under the district’s plan either because they have combined middle and high schools or because they have been identified as maximum-need schools, according to board documents.
School safety administrators would work in schools to build positive climates; foster trusting relationships with students, employees and other stakeholders; and handle school safety matters like threat assessments and threat monitoring, board documents show.
The district’s plan also calls for a team of armed school safety officers to cover schools within certain geographic zones. Most assignments will include between three and seven schools, and three alternative schools – Breckinridge Metropolitan High, Minor Daniels Academy and Waller-Williams Environmental – would have their own dedicated safety officer, according to the proposal.
The potential assignment of safety officers to schools in geographic zones at JCPS has drawn criticism from Rep. Kevin Bratcher, a Louisville Republican who previously told WDRB News that he hoped to tighten state law to require school resource officers to serve one school or campus on-site.
The legislation he has sponsored, House Bill 63, was on the agenda for Tuesday’s House Education Committee meeting but pulled from consideration at his request, according to the panel’s chairwoman.
Kevin Brown, general counsel for JCPS, started Thursday’s meeting by defending the legality of the district’s plan. He noted that the proposal is similar to security measures in place at Fayette County Public Schools.
Safety administrators and officers would be required to undergo 60 hours of district training every year in areas like de-escalation, restorative practices, implicit bias, safe crisis management, trauma-informed care, bullying and suicide prevention, board documents show. Officers would need another 40 hours of annual training in state-mandated programs for school resource officers and Peace Officer Professional Standards certification.
The proposed budget shows 15 school safety officers would be paid salaries of $55,211, and annual pay for 15 security monitors, who would be reclassified as safety officers, and five district security officers, who would not be assigned to schools, would increase by averages of $2,202 and $1,371, respectively.
Other big-ticket items in the district’s proposed safety budget include $434,190 for a fleet of 15 vehicles, $89,712 for 42 body cameras, $42,336 for 42 sets of body armor, $30,744 for 42 Tasers, $22,500 for 15 two-way radios, $22,500 for insurance, $19,866 for 42 9mm handguns, $16,560 for phones and cellular service plans, and $11,805 for 15 laptop computers.
This story will be updated.
