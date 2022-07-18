LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society will have reduced adoption fees for the remainder of the month.
Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring the national "Empty the Shelters" event in support of more than 250 shelters in 42 states. Kentucky Humane Society and Louisville Metro Animal Services are participating in the promotion.
The pet adoption agency is offering $25 adoption fees for dogs 1 year old and older and waiving adoption fees for cats 1 year old and older. Kentucky Humane Society is offering the discount at its East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane and the Sam Swope Lifesaving and Treatment Center at 241 Steedly Drive.
"With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation, said in a news release.
