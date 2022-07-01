LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services waived adoption fees for dogs and cats to encourage adoptions.
The animal shelter is operating at maximum capacity so it's trying to reduce the kennel population by waiving adoption and redemption fees for all unclaimed pets, according to a news release. LMAS is Louisville's only open admission shelter for stray animals.
LMAS has taken in 850 more animals this year compared to last year, according to a news release.
"We're asking the public to help us remain a shelter that doesn't euthanize homeless pets simply because we are out of room," Ashley Book, interim shelter director, said in a news release. "Our top priority is reuniting pets and their owners, and finding homes for the high number of adoptable shelter dogs and cats sitting in our kennels."
LMAS expects an increase of pets to be turned into over the Fourth of July weekend due to fireworks.
All adoptable pets have been vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and spayed or neutered.
The Animal House Adoption Center is at 3516 Newburg Road. It's open from noon to 6 p.m. daily.
To see adoptable pets at LMAS or stray pets at the shelter, click here.
