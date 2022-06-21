LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is taking veterinary care on the road.
The CARE-a-van mobile clinic offered free pet vaccines Tuesday in the Walmart parking lot on Outer Loop.
The new van will drive throughout the state to offer low-cost pet care and spay/neuter surgeries to areas that lack affordable veterinary care.
Services currently include heartworm tests, microchips and flea and tick preventatives.
"With families feeling the crunch of the economy right now -- we're talking families that might have young children in daycare or senior citizens who may be on a fixed income -- I thought it was really important to bring a free service to District 25 so it's one less thing that families have to worry about," said Louisville Metro Councilwoman Amy Holton Stewart.
For Tuesday's event, Feeders Pet Supply offered free dog and cat food on a first-come, first-served basis.
