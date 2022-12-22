LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road crews in Kentucky and Indiana began treating roads Thursday afternoon ahead of the winter storm.
Crews with the Kentucky and Indiana departments of transportation crews will be working around the clock with the brutal cold and winter precipitation. And there are some challenges.
On top of the cold temperatures, wind gusts mean little to no visibility on the road when the snow starts. Blowing and drifting snow will continue to cover roads even if a plow comes through.
"As far as materials, salt is best effective between 20 and 30 degrees," said Natalie Garrett, communications director for INDOT. "We're obviously expecting temperatures lower than that. So that's going to affect the performance of the salt. So we have some additives on hand and ready to go to add in with our salt that will make that those materials more effective at melting snow and ice from the roadway."
INDOT is asking people not to drive during this storm, not only so crews can efficiently clear the roadways, but so you can stay safe.
"They can complete their routes quicker when there's less less traffic out on the roadway," Garrett said.
Crews add calcium chloride to salt to maximize effectiveness. During extreme temperatures, it takes longer for that mix to work. And the fact that the storm is moving in at night complicates things.
Kentucky has 12 highway districts, and each one is monitoring the weather closely. Crews in western Kentucky got started Thursday afternoon, and others will do the same as the system gets closer.
More than 150 trucks in the southeast part of Indiana began treating roads Thursday afternoon. Click here to track road conditions on INDOT's website.
If you do have to go out, pack an emergency bag with blankets, snacks and a phone charger.
Related Stories:
- 'This is no joke' | Louisville officials warn of impact of 'arctic express' with snow, bitter cold
- Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency in Kentucky in advance of winter storm, arctic blast
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.