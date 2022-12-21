LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is under a state of emergency, as a winter storm brings snow and bitter cold to the state.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed the state of emergency on Wednesday, as Kentucky gears up for an arctic blast expected to move in Thursday night. The forecast calls for snow, dropping temperatures and wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour on Friday. Wind chills are expected to be between 10 and 25 below zero on Friday into Saturday. A warm up isn't expected until Monday or Tuesday.
Rain is predicted to start Thursday and change into snow as temperatures drop very quickly. Beshear said the snow totals vary, but he stresses preparedness in the days leading into the Christmas holiday.
Beshear said declaring a state of emergency allows the state to have resources needed, available, and ready to go. The Kentucky National Guard as well as the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center are ready, and the Guard is prepositioning assets to assist in rescues.
"After midday Thursday, do not travel unless you have to. Unless you are an essential employee, traveling will be very difficult on Friday and certainly late Thursday night as well. One of our biggest concerns is a 'flash freeze.' That's when temperatures drop very, very, very quickly and any rain or snow that is there turns to ice. And with our temperatures, it will be very difficult to thaw that ice," Beshear said.
Beshear said the weather will begin to change by 5 p.m. (eastern) in the western part of the state including Paducah and Hopkinsville. By 7 p.m., the system will move into the central part of the state including Louisville and Lexington.
He said windchills will be cold enough to present a risk of frostbite. Hypothermia is also a concern for anyone caught without a heated shelter for a prolonged period of time.
Beshear said his administration has requested that every county designate at least one warming center. All of Kentucky's State Parks will also be prepared to help those without power or heat. Each park will serve as a backup warming center. For updates, go to Parks.Ky.Gov.
He also suggested every Kentuckian have a plan in place.
- Know where your warming center is located
- Have gas in the car
- Have a backup heat source in place
- Make a vehicle kit (blanket, chargers, flashlights and other items)
Beshear also signed an executive order to protect Kentuckians from price gouging during the weather emergency so people can't be charged too much for things like shovels, gasoline and household items. If someone suspects price gouging, they should contact the Kentucky Attorney General's office.
