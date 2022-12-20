LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With winter weather on the way, Kentucky State Police are sharing tips for drivers to stay safe.
"The best advice is to avoid unnecessary travel when winter weather is in your area," KSP said in a news release.
If you have to go out, the main tip police have is for drivers to reduce their speed and give themselves some extra time to get to their destination.
They also said it's important for drivers to plan ahead and ensure their vehicle is maintained and equipped to handle road conditions and frigid temperatures.
Other tips KSP shared include:
- Do not call 911 for road or weather conditions. Dispatchers need lines open so they can help callers with emergencies.
- Reduce your speed.
- Expect delays and leave early to allow more travel time.
- Increase your distance between other vehicles.
- Clear all windows before traveling.
- Make sure your windshield washer fluid reservoir is full and use an anti-ice solution.
- Turn on your vehicle's headlamps and remove any dirt, mud or snow from all lights.
- Use caution of bridges and overpasses, which are prone to freezing before roads.
- Avoid using cruise control, as it can cause a vehicle's wheels to continue turning on slippery surfaces when speed needs to be decreased.
- Make sure you have a full tank of gas in case you get stranded.
- Charge your phone before you leave.
- Dress warmly and keep a blanket in your vehicle.
- Carry a winter survival kit, which should include items such as blankets, a first-aid kit, a can and waterproof matches to melt snow for water, a windshield scraper, booster cables, road maps, a tool kit, a bag of sand or kitty litter, a collapsible shovel, a flashlight and extra batteries.
Police said staying in your vehicle if you get stranded is often "the safest choice." If you become stranded, KSP said you should keep the following tips in mind:
- Tie a brightly colored cloth to your vehicle's antenna to signal to rescuers.
- Move anything you need from your trunk to your passenger area.
- Wrap your entire body, including your head, in blankets or extra clothing.
- Stay awake.
- Run the motor and heater for about 10 minutes per hour, opening one window slightly to let air in.
- Make sure snow isn't blocking your exhaust pipe.
- Keep moving your arms and legs as you sit to improve circulation and stay warmer.
- Do not eat un-melted snow as it will lower your body temperature.
State police will have extra patrols on the roads to look for stranded drivers. If you see someone stranded or become stranded yourself, call KSP at 1-800-222-5555.
